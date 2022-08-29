Witness identified in Lynchburg child shooting case

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A potential witness to the shooting of a child has been identified, according to Lynchburg Police, who are thanking members of the public for their help with the case.

The witness being sought was seen in surveillance video in a mini mart just before the shooting Tuesday night.

The four-year-old girl who was shot at the Liberty gas station on Campbell Avenue has been released from a hospital and is expected to fully recover from her injuries, according to police.

She had been shot as a passenger in a van in the parking lot as four people fired at the vehicle and ran off.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to contact Detective Dubie at (434) 455-6102 or Crime Stoppers at (888) 798-5900. You can also enter an anonymous tip online at p3tips.com or use the P3 app on a mobile device.

