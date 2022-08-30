Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

5 million jobs could be lost in the Fed’s war against inflation, analysis says

The Fed chair is targeting inflation. (CNN, POOL, KCAL, KCBS, WRBG, FEDERAL RESERVE BANK OF KANSAS CITY)
By CNN
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 11:11 AM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - The battle against inflation could strike a major blow to the job market.

According to analysis from RSM on Monday, if the Federal Reserve revises its inflation target to 3%, the economy would still need to slow down, resulting in a loss of about 1.7 million jobs.

That would cause the national unemployment rate to rise from 3.5% to 4.6%, and that, researchers said, is the best-case scenario.

If the Fed focuses on getting inflation to drop back to 2%, up to 5.3 million jobs could vanish.

Last week, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell warned that not getting a tight grip on inflation could result in major financial problems in the future.

The higher prices can cause stress for parents and for educators who want students to feel prepared and confident in the classroom. (CNN)

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg
Andrew Donahue, 30, of Bedford County, arrested on multiple charges including Indecent...
Former volunteer coach arrested on child sex charges
Photo: WDBJ7
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Ursula’s Café
Donate-what-you-can café opens in downtown Roanoke

Latest News

FILE - This is an aerial view of President Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago estate, Aug. 10, 2022, in...
US to respond to request for special master for Trump docs
FILE PHOTO - AAA motor club says the average price for a gallon of gas in the U.S. dipped to...
US consumers more confident in August as gas prices dip
Tuesday Midday Update
Virginia poll: Governor Youngkin, you’re doing a good job, but don’t run for president
A 15-year-old boy had to have his arm amputated when it was severely injured as he attempted to...
Teen’s arm severed while reportedly attempting to ‘subway surf’