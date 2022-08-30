Appomattox County High School educator receives ‘Teacher of the Year’ award

APPOMATTOX COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Education awarded an Appomattox County High School educator ‘Teacher of the Year’.

Megan Graves is one of the school’s alternative program instructors. She also teaches special education and coaches track.

School administrators say Graves is always coming up with new ideas to prepare her students for life after high school.

Graves explained this award means a lot to be recognized for hard work.

”Special education teachers, they’re working hard. They’re in the background, differentiating lessons and doing everything that they can to make sure that their students are successful,” Graves said. “They’re kind of like the unsung heroes that not everyone sees all the work that they do.”

This is the second year in a row Appomattox County High School has a ‘Teacher of the Year’ in the region.

