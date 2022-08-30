Black-owned small businesses are eligible to receive another round of grants

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A coalition with the US Chamber of Commerce is going to distribute another round of grants for businesses.

The coalition to ‘We Back Black Businesses’ will be giving out 300 grants worth $5,000 each to Black-owned small businesses in the country. This is the third round of grants from the organization since the pandemic started.

By partnering with American Express, the coalition has distributed more than $6 million in grants.

The coalition’s technical lead explained the grant will help business owners invest in more capital.

“We do hope that’s enough funding, and there is evidence to show that its enough funding to get them to take the next step,” Lawrence Bowdish said. “Business owners can buy that piece of capital equipment, bring on some more staff or bulk up their inventory.”

The application will close next week on September 6.

