Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Black-owned small businesses are eligible to receive another round of grants

The application closes on September 6
The application closes on September 6(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:41 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A coalition with the US Chamber of Commerce is going to distribute another round of grants for businesses.

The coalition to ‘We Back Black Businesses’ will be giving out 300 grants worth $5,000 each to Black-owned small businesses in the country. This is the third round of grants from the organization since the pandemic started.

By partnering with American Express, the coalition has distributed more than $6 million in grants.

The coalition’s technical lead explained the grant will help business owners invest in more capital.

“We do hope that’s enough funding, and there is evidence to show that its enough funding to get them to take the next step,” Lawrence Bowdish said. “Business owners can buy that piece of capital equipment, bring on some more staff or bulk up their inventory.”

The application will close next week on September 6.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg
Photo: WDBJ7
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke
Andrew Donahue, 30, of Bedford County, arrested on multiple charges including Indecent...
Former volunteer coach arrested on child sex charges
WDBJ7 photo
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

Latest News

Courtesy: VDOE
Appomattox County High School educator receives ‘Teacher of the Year’ award
Virginia Museum Of Natural History Getting New Exploration Lab
Grayson Co. 2023 Regional Teacher Of The Year Award Winner
Ridership Up On VA Amtrak Routes