Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Charges dropped against 5 former Delta Chi members in Adam Oakes death

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Aug. 29, 2022 at 9:07 PM EDT|Updated: 11 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Hazing charges for five of the 11 Delta Chi fraternity members charged concerning the death of Virginia Commonwealth University student Adam Oakes were dropped.

According to court records, prosecutors dropped misdemeanor hazing charges against Riley McDaniel, Robert Fritz, Alexander Bradley, Alessandro Medina-Villanueva and Quinn Kuby. Fritz, Bradley and Kuby were also charged with serving alcohol to a minor, those charges were also dropped.

This decision comes just days after the Love Like Adam Foundation held its first in-person hazing prevention presentation in front of hundreds of students and parents at the University of Lynchburg. The presentation concluded with a panel of three former Delta Chi members who pled guilty to their roles in Oakes’ death.

Courtney White, Oakes’s cousin, said it has been a roller coaster of emotions.

“Just because your charges are dropped doesn’t mean you’re innocent,” White said in response to the dropped charges. " It doesn’t mean they couldn’t call 911 or help.”

NBC12 reached out to Commonwealth’s Attorney Collete McEachin, who confirmed the charges were dropped, but she could not comment on why the charges were dropped.

Adam Oakes was a freshman at VCU when he was found dead in a home on West Clay Street in February 2021. A Richmond city coroner ruled the cause of death as “ethanol toxicity” and the manner of death as an accident.

The school has permanently disbanded the Delta Chi chapter at VCU following Oakes’ death.

Copyright 2022 WWBT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg
Andrew Donahue, 30, of Bedford County, arrested on multiple charges including Indecent...
Former volunteer coach arrested on child sex charges
Photo: WDBJ7
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
WDBJ7 photo
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke

Latest News

The White House says President Joe Biden will push his Safer America Plan, incluing an assault...
LIVE: Biden to talk crime, gun control in swing state Pennsylvania
(FILE)
New River will rise with Claytor generator test
Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations
Dr. Morrow says COVID is high but stable. Vector borne illnesses, Hepatitis and STIs are on the...
Dr. Morrow's Update on COVID, STIs, Monkeypox and Tick Borne Illness
WZBJ24 Rescan
WZBJ24 moving to new frequency; rescan required in September