Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed

(MGN)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 3:34 PM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Roanoke County Police are investigating after a child was found in a vehicle for an extended period of time Monday.

Police and Roanoke County Fire & Rescue were called when the child was found early in the afternoon in a vehicle in the 4400 block of Brambleton Avenue, near a supermarket. Fire & Rescue got the child out of the car, and after being checked, the child was released to a parent.

Police say charges have been placed, but no name has been released; nor has information about specific charges.

