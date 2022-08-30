Crash closes Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County

ROANOKE COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Bent Mountain Road in Roanoke County is closed between Moonlight Lane and Strawberry Lane because of a crash, according to Roanoke County Police.

Police say they don’t know when the road will be back open.

Police and Fire & Rescue are in the 8200 block because of a driver who went off the road and down an embankment. There is no word yet regarding injuries.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area and find alternate routes.

