Crash on I-81 in Augusta County affects traffic in Rockbridge, Botetourt

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - Northbound Interstate 81 is expected to remain closed in Augusta County into Tuesday afternoon, possibly affecting the Tuesday evening commute, according to VDOT.

The closure is due to an early morning tractor trailer crash and hazardous materials cleanup near mile marker 211. The truck’s cargo included a flammable powder that must be removed before northbound I-81 can reopen, according to VDOT.

Drivers are being detoured from northbound I-81 at exit 200 (Fairfield) in Rockbridge County. Drivers will follow Route 710 (Sterrett Road) east and then Route 11 north into Augusta County for about 13 miles, and rejoin I-81 northbound at exit 213.

VDOT also suggests northbound I-81 drivers may consider this alternate route: Exit 150B in Botetourt County to Route 220 Alternate, then Route 460 east, Route 29 north and I-64 west to return to I-81.

The Virginia Department of Transportation warns of significant delays in southern Augusta County and northern Rockbridge County on northbound I-81 and Route 11, and drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible.

