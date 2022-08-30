Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Flags ordered at half-staff Wednesday for Overdose Awareness Day

A flag flies at half-staff.
A flag flies at half-staff.(MGN / Credit: Mark Buckawicki)
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - Wednesday, August 31, is International Overdose Awareness Day.

Governor Glenn Youngkin has ordered flags in Virginia to be flown at half-staff in memory of those who have lost their lives.

Here is his proclamation.

In accordance with the authority vested in me as Governor, I hereby order that the flags of the United States of America and the Commonwealth of Virginia be flown at half-staff on all state and local buildings and grounds in the Commonwealth of Virginia in memory of those who lost their lives to addiction and encourage recovery and treatment for those still suffering from addiction on International Overdose Awareness Day.

I hereby order that the flags shall be lowered at sunrise on Wednesday, August 31, 2022 and remain at half-staff until sunset.

Ordered on this, the 30th day of August, 2022.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg
Photo: WDBJ7
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke
Andrew Donahue, 30, of Bedford County, arrested on multiple charges including Indecent...
Former volunteer coach arrested on child sex charges
WDBJ7 photo
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

Latest News

Virginia Museum Of Natural History Getting New Exploration Lab
Grayson Co. 2023 Regional Teacher Of The Year Award Winner
The application closes on September 6
Black-owned small businesses are eligible to receive another round of grants
Ridership Up On VA Amtrak Routes
Virginians Grade Youngkin In Roanoke College Poll