Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, partner announce birth of child

Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa announced the birth of their first child.
Colin Kaepernick and his partner Nessa announced the birth of their first child.(CNN, POOL)
By CNN staff
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 8:18 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick has a new member in the huddle.

His partner, Nessa, announced on Instagram that she had the couple’s first child a few weeks ago.

The post included a picture of Nessa, Kaepernick and their child, whose gender was not revealed.

Kaepernick hasn’t taken the field since his last game with the San Francisco 49ers during the 2016 season.

He first garnered controversy in 2016 when he started to kneel during the pre-game national anthem.

The following year he filed a grievance against the NFL saying they were preventing him from playing.

He later settled the complaint.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg
Andrew Donahue, 30, of Bedford County, arrested on multiple charges including Indecent...
Former volunteer coach arrested on child sex charges
Photo: WDBJ7
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Ursula’s Café
Donate-what-you-can café opens in downtown Roanoke

Latest News

This Aug. 15, 2022, photo shows El Johnson, right, with her girlfriend, Sara Goodie, in Austin,...
Gen Z, millennials discuss their reluctance to become parents
File - Police lights
Person arrested for shooting at deputy in Carroll County
The DeLorean Alpha5 electric car looks nothing like the model made before the company went out...
DeLorean gets an updated look
Isolated strong to severe storms are possible this afternoon.
Tuesday Morning Weather Talk Live 8/30/22
Tesla CEO Elon Musk speaks before unveiling the Model Y at Tesla's design studio in Hawthorne,...
Musk cites whistleblower as more reason to exit Twitter deal