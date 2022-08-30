Hometown Local
Liberty University students travel to eastern Kentucky for disaster relief efforts

The team will stay until Sunday.
The team will stay until Sunday.
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Students at Liberty University are getting ready to go to eastern Kentucky Wednesday morning.

LU Serve is sending a disaster relief team with six students and two organizers to Jackson, Kentucky.

The team will help clear debris in the area and clean mud from houses. It comes a month after the devastating floods killed more than 80 people and displaced hundreds of residents.

LU Serve’s director explained the team hopes to serve residents and help in any way they can.

“People are really taken aback when folks come in from another city, another state and say ‘Hey we love you, we care about you and we want to do what we can in this period of time to just help you get back on your feet,” Chad Nelson said.

The team will stay in Kentucky until Sunday.

Liberty University is sending a second disaster relief team to Mayfield at the beginning of October.

