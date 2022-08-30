Local educators win regional awards, up for state teacher of the year honors in VA

RICHMOND, Va. (WDBJ) - The scores are in, and southwest Virginia aced it.

Three local educators around our hometowns were surprised Tuesday with their selections as Regional Teachers of the Year winners. The group will now all be up for the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year title.

“Each of us has seen a life changed by a committed, loving teacher, and empowering teachers to best serve their students in partnership with parents remains a top priority for my administration,” Governor Glenn Youngkin said of the recognition. “In the budget we signed this year, I was so pleased to help provide teachers pay raises and bonuses to honor their work, especially throughout the pandemic. Great teachers must be recognized, I’m pleased that today we’re recognizing the outstanding work of eight wonderful teachers throughout the commonwealth.”

Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow joined Suffolk Superintendent John B. Gordon III at Nansemond High School for the announcement the Region 2 selection and explained what makes a Regional Teacher of the Year winner:

“Our eight regional teachers of the year will serve as ambassadors for the schools in their regions, the state and for the teaching profession. They are recognized by their peers — and now by the commonwealth — for their ability to build strong relationships with students and families, and teach in ways that inspire students to excel, regardless of the subject matter or the challenges they face.”

The full list of Regional Teacher of the Year winners is as follows:

Kiara S. Thompson, a physical science teacher at Thomas C. Boushall Middle in Richmond (Region 1).

Jason D. Bartholomew, a business information and technology teacher at Nansemond River High in Suffolk (Region 2).

Fabiana B. Parker, an English as a second language teacher at Thornburg Middle in Spotsylvania County (Region 3).

Jordan M. Markwood, a music teacher at Rock Ridge High in Loudoun County (Region 4).

Lori C. Peltonen, a library and media specialist at Staunton High in Staunton (Region 5).

Angela D. Myers, a librarian at Read Mountain Middle in Botetourt County (Region 6).

Dawn Poe, a kindergarten teacher at Fairview Elementary in Grayson County (Region 7).

Megan G. Graves, a special education teacher at Appomattox High in Appomattox County (Region 8).

A winner will be announced on the evening of September 30 after a committee, built of teachers, representatives of education and business associations, the military, and 2022 Virginia Teacher of the Year Daphne Tamara Fulson, will spend that day interviewing the regional selections.

The announcement of the 2023 Virginia Teacher of the Year will be made at the Governor’s Executive Mansion.

The winner will go on to represent Virginia in the Council of Chief State School Officer’s National Teacher of the Year Program. There have been three previous national teachers of the year to hail from the Commonwealth.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.