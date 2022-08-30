Mom wants to find owner of wedding ring found while skipping rocks

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you missing a special, golden ring? If so, a local mom may have found it.

Here’s how it happened. Samantha Webb told WDBJ7 that over the weekend, her family was splashing around in Philpott Lake - a favorite summertime destination for them.

Webb dug her hand into the sand, searching for flat stones to skip. Up with the stones came a gold ring, inscribed on the inside. Among those inscriptions: a date from 1968.

That’s what made Webb take a moment to ponder.

“And I was like, ‘Oh look, a ring!’ And then I was like, ‘wait a minute, that’s somebody’s ring,’ like it’s not just something you find out of anywhere,” she said. “... I can take it to the pawn shop and get money for it but that’s not the whole point of this. This is to find the rightful owner to the ring because like I said, there could be sentimental value to the ring.”

If you think you or a loved one lost a ring that looks like this one in Philpott Lake, Webb says you’ll get it back if you can correctly identify the initials or full date in the inscription.

You can contact her via email here.

Webb says it’s not the first time she’s found an interesting item at the beach. Previously, she’s unearthed a baseball and an entire shoe.

