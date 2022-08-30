Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Mom wants to find owner of wedding ring found while skipping rocks

Samantha Webb said she found the ring while skipping rocks in Philpott Lake over the weekend.
Samantha Webb said she found the ring while skipping rocks in Philpott Lake over the weekend.(Samantha Webb)
By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:06 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Are you missing a special, golden ring? If so, a local mom may have found it.

Here’s how it happened. Samantha Webb told WDBJ7 that over the weekend, her family was splashing around in Philpott Lake - a favorite summertime destination for them.

Webb dug her hand into the sand, searching for flat stones to skip. Up with the stones came a gold ring, inscribed on the inside. Among those inscriptions: a date from 1968.

That’s what made Webb take a moment to ponder.

“And I was like, ‘Oh look, a ring!’ And then I was like, ‘wait a minute, that’s somebody’s ring,’ like it’s not just something you find out of anywhere,” she said. “... I can take it to the pawn shop and get money for it but that’s not the whole point of this. This is to find the rightful owner to the ring because like I said, there could be sentimental value to the ring.”

If you think you or a loved one lost a ring that looks like this one in Philpott Lake, Webb says you’ll get it back if you can correctly identify the initials or full date in the inscription.

You can contact her via email here.

Webb says it’s not the first time she’s found an interesting item at the beach. Previously, she’s unearthed a baseball and an entire shoe.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg
Photo: WDBJ7
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke
Andrew Donahue, 30, of Bedford County, arrested on multiple charges including Indecent...
Former volunteer coach arrested on child sex charges
WDBJ7 photo
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

Latest News

The team will stay until Sunday.
Liberty University students travel to eastern Kentucky for disaster relief efforts
Monkeypox vaccine interest form
New form available for those seeking monkeypox vaccine in southside Virginia
Virginia Museum of Natural History
New Exploration Lab to come to the Virginia Museum of Natural History
Dawn Poe is VDOE's Region 7 Teacher of the Year
Grayson County Schools’ teacher receives Region 7 Teacher of the Year