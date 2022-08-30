Lord Botetourt grad Zack Kelly makes MLB debut for Red Sox

MINNEAPOLIS (WDBJ) - Lord Botetourt High School graduate Zack Kelly saw his lifelong dream realized Monday night in Minneapolis.

Kelly made his MLB debut for the Boston Red Sox, pitching a scoreless inning in relief against the Twins with two strikeouts.

Now 27, Kelly’s road from Botetourt to the BoSox has been a long one. He originally signed as an undrafted free agent with the Oakland Athletics for just $500 back in 2017.

Since then, he was released by Oakland and signed with the Angels in 2018.

In 2020, he needed Tommy John surgery and was released again at the height of the pandemic.

But Kelly never gave up and, after signing with Boston in January 2021, he was called up to the big leagues on Monday.

Kelly says years of betting on himself have finally paid off.

“The scout that signed me told me, ‘When you get out there, close your mouth and open your ears,’” said Kelly. “Being able to learn from so many guys that have been there before and just kind of taking bits and pieces here and there from different guys. Taking what you do and just figuring out what works for you, figuring out what you need to do every day to get ready to go, and no matter what, every day, just showing up knowing that you deserve to be there and you can be successful. I guess now it paid off.”

