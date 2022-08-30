Man arrested after dump truck chase in Bedford County

BEDFORD COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A Lynchburg man was arrested Monday night after a police chase involving a dump truck.

Steven Harold Behnke, 53, was arrested for Felony Eluding Law Enforcement, Driving Under the Influence, Assault on a Family Member and Property Damage. He is being held in the Blue Ridge Regional Jail.

About 11 p.m. August 29, the Bedford County Sheriff’s Office got a call about a truck blocking the road and a possible disturbance on Planters Drive in the Huddleston area of the county. When deputies arrived, the vehicle, a dump truck, was no longer there, but deputies found evidence of an assault on a person and property damage.

Deputies patrolling the area found the dump truck and tried to stop the driver, since identified as Behnke, who didn’t stop. He led deputies on a chase, according to the sheriff’s office. The chase ended and Behnke was arrested in the Town of Bedford.

Virginia State Police, Bedford County Dispatch, the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and the Town of Bedford Police assisted with the incident.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.