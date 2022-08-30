Hometown Local
New Exploration Lab to come to the Virginia Museum of Natural History

Virginia Museum of Natural History
Virginia Museum of Natural History(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
MARTINSVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Museum of Natural History will soon be getting a new Exploration lab that will foster hands-on and virtual learning for people of all ages.

This comes after a $37,780 grant from the Institute of Museum and Library Services in support of the Scope It Out! initiative.

The Scope It Out! initiative aims at improving the museum’s science education programs and outreach activities.

“We are able to introduce on learners of all ages to the basics of the scopes, getting familiar with how to use a scope, but then also being able to really dive in to learning about specimens, being able to manipulate the specimens with the scopes and learn more about the natural world around them,” said Christy Deatherage, museum education manager.

The new Exploration Lab will include 15 new microscopes for visiting schools, home school families, researchers, and volunteer groups.

“We also are going to have some scopes that will have dual oculars,” said Deatherage. “So, while the instructor is manipulating a specimen, another person will be able to view what’s being manipulated. That way, if there’s some mobility issues, they’re still able to participate with the scopes.”

Some of the microscopes in the new lab will be equipped with Wi-Fi, allowing others to see what’s under the microscope from no matter where they are.

“This will be available for local but also surrounding counties,” added Deatherage. “With the virtual capability, we will be able to utilize the scopes anywhere. We could connect with someone in another state to have that discussion of the importance of the scopes and the importance of studying natural history.”

They say the Exploration Lab should be complete and open to the public within a year.

