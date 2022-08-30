New form available for those seeking monkeypox vaccine in southside Virginia

SOUTHSIDE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Pittsylvania, Danville, and Southside Health Districts are asking those interested in receiving a Monkeypox vaccine to complete an online form.

A limited supply of vaccines is being offered in Virginia to adults who may be at higher risk for contracting Monkeypox.

The form will allow the Districts to gauge community interest in the vaccine and determine who is eligible for the vaccine.

They say the current risk for Monkeypox in Danville, Pittsylvania and Southside is considered low.

“Even if you don’t think you could be infected right now, it’s possible that Monkeypox will spread further into the population. So, go ahead and take those preventative steps right now. If you think you might be eligible for a vaccine, fill out our form so that we can contact you in the future,” said Mckenna Luzynski, Southside District epidemiologist.

The Monkeypox interest form can be found on the Southside Health District’s website.

Filling out the form does not guarantee a vaccination.

