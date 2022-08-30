New River will rise with Claytor generator test

PULASKI COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ/Appalachian Power Release) - Appalachian Power will conduct a required test of its electricity-generating units at the Claytor hydroelectric project in southwest Virginia beginning approximately 3 p.m. Wednesday, Aug. 31 for three hours, according to the utility.

Testing will increase downstream flows at locations on the New River, depending on distance from the dam. Locations close to the dam, such as the Radford area, can expect to see a total increase in river elevation of about 2 ½ feet reaching a peak between 7 and 8 p.m.

The test will ramp up the operation of the four generating units at the dam and will create water flows that increase over 2 hours, according to Appalachian Power. Outflows will peak between 4 and 5 p.m. before decreasing over the next day.

Recreational and commercial users of the river and shoreline areas are asked to be aware of temporary higher levels and faster water flows.

Appalachian will concurrently run all four of its 18.75-megawatt generators at Claytor for one hour during the peak test period. Weather or other circumstances could change the timing of the test, per the utility.

The annual testing is required by PJM Interconnection, the regional transmission organization that coordinates the movement of wholesale electricity in the mid-Atlantic region. The Claytor hydroelectric project is operated to generate electricity, which is merged with power being generated at Appalachian’s other hydro, gas and coal-fired power plants in Virginia and West Virginia.

Claytor is in Pulaski County on the New River.

