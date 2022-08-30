Numerous storms ahead of a major midweek pattern change

Warm, muggy and stormy Tuesday

Cooler, drier weather WED-THU-FRI

Labor Day Weekend appears fairly dry

TUESDAY

We start out very muggy Tuesday morning. A fairly strong cold front will bring scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms into the area by the afternoon into Tuesday evening. The Storm Prediction Center has placed our entire area under a Marginal Risk of severe weather meaning isolated strong to severe storms are possible.

We are under a Marginal Risk of severe weather this afternoon.

A few showers and storms may deliver downpours along with isolated flash flooding along with strong, gusty wind. Overall, the threat of severe weather looks low.

Watch for numerous showers and storms this afternoon. (WDBJ Weather)

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY - FRIDAY

After Tuesday, the chance for rain/storms is nearly non-existent for the rest of the week as dry air moves in behind the front. Lots of sun is in store by the middle of the work week. Refreshing air will be in place too as we say goodbye to the humidity!

Wednesday and Thursday will be in the 80s for most (still warm this day), but cooler overnight lows build in Wednesday night dropping into the 50s and low 60s. Temperatures will drop down a few degrees and should be near seasonable by Thursday.

Lower humidity is expected by the middle of the week and may last into the holiday weekend. (WDBJ7)

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is watching 4 tropical waves moving across the Atlantic. Gradual strengthening is possible with these systems. It’ll be a close call to see if we have a named storm for the month of August! The peak time for development is September 10th.

If August does draw to a close Wednesday without a single named storm forming, it will be the first storm-free August since 1997.

The NHC is monitoring two areas of low pressure which stand a good chance at development. (WDBJ Weather)

