Person arrested for shooting at deputy in Carroll County

By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 9:49 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
CARROLL COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - A person has been arrested for shooting at a Carroll County Sheriff’s deputy early Tuesday morning, according to the Carroll County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies say they responded around 4:00 a.m. to a home in the Wagon Trail in the Cana community of the county in reference to a 9-1-1 call.

The sheriff’s office says all residents in the area are safe and the scene is secure.

