Roanoke public health report includes cautions against ticks, Syphilis and Hepatitis A

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Public health leaders are warning us all to be extra vigilant for ticks and mosquitoes, in addition to a rising number of Sexually Transmitted Infections.

During her virtual health update Tuesday, Dr. Cynthia Morrow addressed multiple public health items. We’ve outlined them here for you below:

COVID-19

Dr. Morrow says COVID-19 cases in the Roanoke City Alleghany Health Districts remain high but stable. Right now, 33 people are hospitalized with 27 of them being admitted in the last week. Deaths continue, with the health district logging five deaths attributed to COVID in the last week. Dr. Morrow continued to urge people to understand their own risk tolerance and get vaccinated.

MONKEYPOX

Monkeypox cases in the state have remained relative stable, according to Dr. Morrow. There have been no significant changes to the numbers in the RCAHD. VDH is now tracking Monkeypox cases on its website. Dr. Morrow says cases in our region remain overwhelmingly mild, with only a few hospitalizations mostly for pain management.

VECTOR-BORNE ILLNESSES

Morrow said Tuesday the Roanoke City and Alleghany Health Districts have seen an increase in vector- or insect-borne illnesses.

The districts have logged as many tick-related illnesses as last year, and the season isn’t even over. A case of West Nile Virus, a mosquito-borne illness, was also reported last week.

Dr. Morrow reminds people to wear long sleeves and pants while outside and use insect repellant to decrease the risk.

“In addition, we would strongly encourage people with respect to tick borne illnesses to make sure they keep their areas around their houses, mowed lawns and really try to pay attention to overgrown areas which is really where ticks like to inhabit,” she said.

She said Lyme disease is endemic to the region. They’re also logging cases of ehrlichiosis, which is associated with the Lone Star Tick.

SEXUALLY TRANSMITTED INFECTIONS

Dr. Morrow said her health district is recording a rise in Sexually Transmitted Infections, particularly syphilis. To put this into context, she said on average, before the pandemic, her health district would log about 30 cases of syphilis a year. So far in 2022, up until the end of July, VDH has logged more than 61 cases, almost double a typical year.

And it’s spreading in ways not usually documented by public health workers.

“Most recently we’ve thought of Syphilis predominantly impacting the population of men who have sex with men, the MSM population. But now about a quarter of our cases of syphilis are being identified in women,” Dr. Morrow said. “And with women in particular we worry about women of child bearing age who may become pregnant. We really need to do everything in power to prevent what we call congenital syphilis.

She said VDH is increasing access to testing and treatment. They’re also working with community partners to spread awareness.

Morrow says it’s important for people to practice safe sex to reduce the possibility of infection. Left untreated, people can become very sick and it can cause disability or even death. But if treated early, sores and later stages of the disease can be prevented. You can get tested in a variety of places in Roanoke, including through VDH and at the Drop in Center.

HEPATITIS-A

Dr. Morrow said the health district has logged two more Hepatitis A cases since her last update. Neither has been connected to any local eateries.

