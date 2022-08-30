Rocky Mount DMV closing for renovations

ROCKY MOUNT, Va. (WDBJ) - The Rocky Mount DMV will close temporarily after regular business hours on September 1st for an interior renovation.

The center will reopen on September 15th.

During the Rocky Mount renovation, customers have many service options. More than 50 services are available at dmvNOW.com. If a customer needs to conduct business in person, they can make an appointment or stop by during office hours at any other DMV Customer Service Center, including the nearby Martinsville and Roanoke offices.

For vehicle-related transactions, such as registration renewals, titles, license plates, and decals, customers can visit a partner DMV Select location including the Roanoke City DMV Select and the Chatham DMV Select.

Improvements to the Rocky Mount CSC include a new countertop design to improve efficiency and customer flow, increased customer service windows, fresh paint, carpeting, and LED lighting.

