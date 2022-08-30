Safety risks come to light during joint meeting in Montgomery County

CHRISTIANSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and Montgomery County School Board held a joint meeting Monday night. A facility report from the school board dominated the first half of the meeting.

“As far as I’m concerned, you put every child and staff member and every parent who walked into that building, newly renovated, at risk because the roofs are critical, they are failing,” said Penny Franklin, a school board member.

A back and forth between the school board and the board of supervisors began mainly because a presentation showed the majority of the roofing at Belview Elementary and Christiansburg Elementary are in the fair to failed category. The category grades range from excellent, good, fair, poor or failed.

“I would think that every department would know, especially if you’re a principal of a school, you would know that your school needs a roof and nobody’s talking about it while you’re renovating it, it would be a good time to bring it up,” said supervisor Steve Fijalkowski.

Supervisor Sara Bohn asked the school board if there is a whistleblower system for these types of issues. Which opened up conversation over the recent atmosphere at MCPS. Annie Whitaker has been the acting superintendent since Mark Miear was terminated without cause in March.

“We have to have systems in place where employees have trust. That if there are things they bring forward, there will not be retribution, they will not have to fear for their jobs because they want information that needs to be shared, to be shared,” said Franklin.

School Board members had a lot of positives to say about Whitaker since she took over, especially that she has been a leader in navigating MCPS through its challenges.

Board of Supervisors Chair Sherri Blevins echoed Franklin’s message about the issues facing MCPS following the facility report.

“I’m furious. I’m very disappointed.”

But made it clear that moving forward, everyone needs to be on the same page when it comes to addressing the future priorities.

“I’m glad to hear that it is all coming out and I encourage that if there’s anything else that needs to come out, it needs to be transparent so we have everyone on the same page working together.”

The School Board understands that things need to change.

“I think everybody gets the drift that a lot of changes have happened in the past year and there’s reasons changes have happened. We can only do so much, so fast to try to make changes and make a difference. It takes time, it doesn’t happen overnight,” said school board member, Susan Kass.

WDBJ7 was only able to cover the first part of the meeting, but will be following up what else was discussed on Tuesday. The full meeting can be found here.

