Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Siblings, ages 9 and 10, killed when SUV hits them on sidewalk, Utah police say

Police said the two children and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the hospital, where...
Police said the two children and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.(Daniel Tadevosyan/Getty Images via Canva)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 10:52 AM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PROVO, Utah (Gray News) – Two young siblings in Utah were killed when they were hit by a car while walking on the sidewalk Monday morning.

According to the Provo Police Department, a 9-year-old girl and her 10-year-old brother were killed, along with the driver of the vehicle.

Police said just after 8 a.m. Monday, a white SUV struck the children as they were walking on the sidewalk. The two children and the driver of the SUV were all taken to the hospital, where they were pronounced dead.

Police identified the driver as 59-year-old Darren Albertson.

The accident also ruptured gas lines in a nearby structure. The accident is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg
Andrew Donahue, 30, of Bedford County, arrested on multiple charges including Indecent...
Former volunteer coach arrested on child sex charges
Photo: WDBJ7
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country
Ursula’s Café
Donate-what-you-can café opens in downtown Roanoke

Latest News

A 15-year-old boy had to have his arm amputated when it was severely injured as he attempted to...
Teen’s arm severed while reportedly attempting to ‘subway surf’
Jerome Powell, chair of the Federal Reserve, makes remarks about further rate hikes on Friday.
5 million jobs could be lost in the Fed’s war against inflation, analysis says
Crash on I-81 in Augusta County affects traffic in Rockbridge, Botetourt
The new models have additional features like advanced driver assistance technology.
Ford is raising the prices of its electric Mustangs