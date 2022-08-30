Suspect wanted on charges including assault on officers taken into custody after manhunt

DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - The Craig County Sheriff’s Office says Shawn Michael Tolbert has been taken into custody in Dublin.

Tolbert was wanted on a variety of charges, including assault on two officers. He had been on the run since August 15, prompting a multi-county search. The most recent confirmed sighting before Tuesday, August 30, was in the Pandapas Pond area of Montgomery County August 19.

The search for Tolbert began August 15, when Virginia State Police spotted a vehicle similar to a vehicle the Botetourt County Sheriff’s Office had listed as potentially involved in a theft from a gas station. When the trooper tried to pull over the driver, since identified as Tolbert, Tolbert refused to stop, according to police, leading to a pursuit that ended with Tolbert wrecking the vehicle in the area of Route 42 in Craig County.

Police say Tolbert is wanted for three counts of felony eluding and reckless driving from that incident. The Craig County Sheriff’s Office has also placed charges against him for criminal trespassing, obstruction, false identification and two counts of felony assault on a police officer from incidents that occurred during their end of the pursuit.

In the days following the pursuit and crash, there were potential sightings of Tolbert in Craig and Giles counties. culminating in the Brush Mountain report of attempted Breaking & Entering of a home.

