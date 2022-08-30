Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

University of Lynchburg’s President Emeritus recalls stint at NASA during Apollo

By Leanna Scachetti
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 6:26 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Among those watching closely NASA’s launch of Artemis I from Kennedy Space Center this Friday will be the University of Lynchburg’s President Emeritus.

After graduating from Roanoke College and while serving in the National Guard, Dr. Kenneth Garren worked in NASA’s Langley Research Center.

We asked him to recall his experiences there ahead of Artemis’ Friday launch date, rescheduled from Monday’s scrubbed launch.

During his five-year tenure, Garren said he clocked hours on the Gemini and Apollo missions, specifically Apollo’s Launch Abort system. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin signed a booklet of his technical notes.

“And at first he wrote, ‘Glad we didn’t need this.’ And he he said, whoops, I need to insert “use,” ‘that we didn’t need to use this.” And that was absolutely right Buzz, that was really great,” said Garren.

Garren said the best part of his tenure at NASA was working with great teams. He said it takes an army of dedicated people to bring NASA’s missions to life.

“And I just feel that there’s still so much to be learned that’s out there that we don’t know about, and it’s like, and people working hard and working in teams together that gets jobs done and I just think it’s so exciting,” he said.

Garren joked that while at Langley, he guessed we’d be on Mars by the 1980s!

You can hear more from Garren Friday on the WDBJ7+ Digital News Desk following the livestream of the Artemis launch.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg
Photo: WDBJ7
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke
Andrew Donahue, 30, of Bedford County, arrested on multiple charges including Indecent...
Former volunteer coach arrested on child sex charges
WDBJ7 photo
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

Latest News

Red Sox pitcher Zack Kelly on the mound at Target Field on Monday, August 29, 2022.
Lord Botetourt grad Zack Kelly makes MLB debut for Red Sox
Courtesy: VDOE
Appomattox County High School educator receives ‘Teacher of the Year’ award
Virginia Museum Of Natural History Getting New Exploration Lab
Grayson Co. 2023 Regional Teacher Of The Year Award Winner
The application closes on September 6
Black-owned small businesses are eligible to receive another round of grants