Virginia Tech unveils new mental health initiatives for 2022-2023 school year

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has two new initiatives aimed at supporting students’ mental health on campus this fall.

A new Residential Well-Being initiative puts students who are living in dorms in groups of 150 people.

Student leaders will work with those groups to help promote physical, mental and emotional well-being.

The university has also launched TimelyCare, which gives students access to counselors 24 hours a day.

“Students are most successful when they can be well and holistically well and have good resources to support their mental health, excellent opportunities for their physical well being, and that we’re caring for the whole student,” Interim Vice President of Student Affairs Frances Keene said.

Virginia Tech says with the stresses academic work brings, it’s important to focus on the mental health of students.

