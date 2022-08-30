Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Virginia Tech unveils new mental health initiatives for 2022-2023 school year

Virginia Tech Drillfield
Virginia Tech Drillfield(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:21 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - Virginia Tech has two new initiatives aimed at supporting students’ mental health on campus this fall.

A new Residential Well-Being initiative puts students who are living in dorms in groups of 150 people.

Student leaders will work with those groups to help promote physical, mental and emotional well-being.

The university has also launched TimelyCare, which gives students access to counselors 24 hours a day.

“Students are most successful when they can be well and holistically well and have good resources to support their mental health, excellent opportunities for their physical well being, and that we’re caring for the whole student,” Interim Vice President of Student Affairs Frances Keene said.

Virginia Tech says with the stresses academic work brings, it’s important to focus on the mental health of students.

For more information click here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

File - Police lights
Name released of man killed in shootout with police in Blacksburg
Photo: WDBJ7
Police identify victim of deadly shooting in NW Roanoke
Andrew Donahue, 30, of Bedford County, arrested on multiple charges including Indecent...
Former volunteer coach arrested on child sex charges
WDBJ7 photo
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
In this Friday, March 17, 2017, file photo, a sign advertises a program that allows food stamp...
SNAP, EBT outages reported across the country

Latest News

Monkeypox vaccine interest form
New form available for those seeking monkeypox vaccine in southside Virginia
The Virginia Department of Health is regularly updating its website with monkeypox cases in the...
Tracking monkeypox cases in Virginia
Dr. Morrow says COVID is high but stable. Vector borne illnesses, Hepatitis and STIs are on the...
Dr. Morrow's Update on COVID, STIs, Monkeypox and Tick Borne Illness
Feeding SWVA Continues to Advocate for Benefits
Feeding SWVA Continues To Advocate For Benefits