Woman dies after Roanoke house fire

House fire on Andrews Rd NW in Roanoke.
House fire on Andrews Rd NW in Roanoke.
By Pat Thomas
Published: Aug. 30, 2022 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - An elderly woman has died after being injured in a house fire in Roanoke.

The woman’s name has not been released.

The fire was August 23 in the 1500 block of Andrews Road NW. Crews found heavy smoke coming from the home, with one woman safely outside and another trapped inside. She was taken to a hospital, where she died from fire-related injuries. A dog also died.

The cause of the fire has not been determined.

