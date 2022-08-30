WZBJ24 moving to new frequency; rescan required in September

ROANOKE, Va. (WZBJ24) - If you watch WZBJ24 for free via antenna, listen up! Our rescan day is coming.

WZBJ24 is moving to a new frequency September 27 at 10 a.m. Viewers who use an antenna to tune in will need to rescan their TVs or converter boxes September 27 at 10 a.m. to make sure they can continue watching. No new equipment or services are needed and you will find us at the same channel after rescanning.

Viewers are asked to wait to rescan until the 27th because we will not be on the new frequency until that date.

Recently the Federal Communications Commission – the agency that regulates the public airwaves – held an auction to reallocate TV airwaves for wireless internet services. Nearly 1,000 TV stations that did not participate in the auction must now move frequencies, including this station.

Stations are required to move at different times over the next three years. That means you may have to rescan your TV more than once – each time a station changes frequencies.

Rescanning can be done by selecting the “scan” or “autotune” from your TV or converter box control menu. Usually, the instructions can be found by pressing the “set-up” or “menu” buttons on your remote control.

To find out if your other local channels are moving frequencies and for more information, visit TVAnswers.org and stay with us here at WZBJ24. You may also call the Federal Communication Commission’s consumer hotline at 1-888-CALLFCC (1-888-225-5322) and press “6″ to speak to a help desk representative. The call center is staffed from 8:00 a.m. to 1:00 a.m. Eastern time, seven days a week. We’ll keep you up to date on these changes.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.