7@four previews Roanoke Labor Day parade

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:28 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Labor Day is Monday, and just before that comes the Roanoke Labor Day parade, set for Saturday, September 3.

The parade will kick off at noon down Campbell Avenue and onto Williamson Road.

Kristy Vance from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 and Chuck Simpson, Vice President of the Western Virginia Labor Federation, stopped by 7@four to preview the event.

Click here for more information about the parade.

Watch the video to see Vance and Simpson tell us what to expect.

