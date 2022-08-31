7@four previews Roanoke Labor Day parade

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Labor Day is Monday, and just before that comes the Roanoke Labor Day parade, set for Saturday, September 3.

The parade will kick off at noon down Campbell Avenue and onto Williamson Road.

Kristy Vance from United Food and Commercial Workers Local 400 and Chuck Simpson, Vice President of the Western Virginia Labor Federation, stopped by 7@four to preview the event.

