Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital allowing no visitors to combat spread of COVID-19

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Virginia Department of Health has announced that Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital is adding visitation restrictions to combat the spread of COVID-19.

No visitors will be allowed, with a few exceptions, beginning on Wednesday, August 31 at 8 a.m. as the facility moves to a red level threat.

The following exceptions will be made:

“Inpatient:

Patients with physical limitations or cognitive impairments, as indicated by the need for a 1:1 sitter, may have one designated visitor.

Two designated visitors will be permitted for pediatric patients (visitors must be family members and 18 or older).

High-risk immunocompromised patients may have restricted visitation on a case-by-case basis as determined by clinical team.

Visitation for end-of-life patients will be allowed and coordinated by staff and administration.

Outpatient:

No visitors, unless staff determine special assistance is required, or physician has asked the patient to bring a responsible adult.

One designated visitor will be permitted for outpatient pediatric patients (visitor must be a parent or legal guardian).”

This is the only Carilion facility currently making this adjustment. Carilion Franklin Memorial Hospital will reassess their visitation policy status as early as next week.

The Medical Office Building adjacent to the facility and other ambulatory sites are not included in the updated visitation policy.

