Danville Police Department moves all operations into new headquarters

New Danville Police Department headquarters
New Danville Police Department headquarters(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 5:24 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
DANVILLE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Danville police department is now completely operating out of its new headquarters.

The new headquarters is located on Memorial Drive which will provide a more centralized location for the police department.

The new department has higher security and a workout room for police officers to relieve stress during the work day.

There is also a gym with a basketball court and a community room for hosting public events.

“It was oftentimes very complicated to schedule things especially with the sense of urgency that our police officers have to navigate everyday. To have lots of spread out locations to actually perform our day-to-day activities is exciting,” said Jennifer Bowles, with the Danville Police Department.

The new headquarters is more than four times the size of the previous building.

The Danville Police Department will invite the public to an opening ceremony sometime in October.

