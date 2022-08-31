Hometown Local
Dublin Police chief adds insight to arrest of suspect after manhunt

Town of Dublin Police Department
Town of Dublin Police Department(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 2:49 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
DUBLIN, Va. (WDBJ) - Shawn Tolbert was taken into custody by Virginia State Police August 30.

New details are emerging as to how the man who had been the subject of a two-week manhunt was found and how he got to the Town of Dublin.

Around 10 a.m. August 30, a town resident alerted police to a possible sighting of Tolbert on E. Main Street. Later in the afternoon, police confirmed the sighting was of Tolbert.

“We were able to find out that he was hiding in a bus behind the residence in the town of Dublin,” Dublin Police Chief Dennis Lambert said.

He says Tolbert had been at the house since August 27, after hitchhiking a ride from Princeton, WV.

“My understanding was he was picked up by someone just trying to be a good Samaritan and gave him a ride and he put him up,” Lambert said. “He was unaware at the time he picked him up that he was wanted.”

Kelly McVey saw the arrest take place.

“There were a minimum of 10 agents standing around the gentleman on the ground,” McVey said.

He says at first, he had no clue what all the commotion was about.

“When I saw the gentleman’s ponytail, hanging over the back of the gurney, I quickly put two and two together,” McVey said. “I just knew it was him.”

State police made the arrest.

WDBJ7 has not been able to confirm what injuries Tolbert has, but he was taken to a hospital.

Lambert says Tolbert had an “edged weapon” on him.

“This subject, he’d had a history of assaulting law enforcement officers, so we definitely take a little bit more precaution when those things are done like that,” he said.

“Tell you what, if you’re a fugitive, don’t go on the road, you’re gonna get caught,” McVey said.

The Dublin Police Department says multiple agencies were called in to assist with the arrest.

