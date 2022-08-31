EARLY YEARS: New data shows a drop in sports injuries among young athletes

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) -When it comes to youth injuries on the field, the numbers are encouraging.

“We looked back to sports-related serious injuries going all the way back to 2007. And what we found is since 2017, the number of sports- related injuries has dropped by about 10 percent,” says Nick VinZant, Senior Research Analyst, QuoteWizard.

What’s changed in recent years, he says, is the growth of safety culture.

“Whereas before, I think the idea of rub some dirt in it and get back out there, talk your way through it. That used to be predominate,” says VinZant.

When it comes to youth sports injuries, VinZant says football is still leading the pack.

“When we look at football, it still accounts for the highest number of injuries for children under the age of 14. Football has gotten a lot safer in the last couple of years,” says VinZant.

According to QuoteWizard, about 40,000 fewer children are being injured playing football, thanks largely to more efforts to prevent head injuries.

“If you look at youth football now, there’s less tackling. They’re being taught to tackle correctly. They’re much more focused on preventing concussions and taking steps to make sure the children are able to participate safely, says VinZant.

Injuries are also on a downward slide in many other sports.

“Baseball is down 16%. Basketball is down 20. Boxing down 10. Football down 15. Hockey down 20. Soccer is down 14,” he says.

VinZant says the only sport seeing an increase in injuries is skateboarding-- by 51%.

When it comes to choosing the right sport for your child, it’s crucial for parents to get the facts.

“That’s why I think it’s important for families to get together, talk to the coaches. If you’re comfortable with it, it’s going to be okay. I think you just have to make sure that those appropriate procedures and safety protocols are in place,” says VinZant.

You can read more about sports injury trends on QuoteWizard’s website.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.