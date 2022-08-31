Fact vs. fiction online? Sign up for course on how to tell difference

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - As the political landscape in the United States is centered around the November election, you might be looking for ways to discern fact from fiction online and be an informed participant of the democratic process.

Find Facts Fast is a free text message course designed to help Americans of all ages and backgrounds in just those areas. The weeklong training offers daily lessons on key digital media literacy topics shown to help people quickly discover reliable information and trustworthy sources across the internet and in their social feeds.

WDBJ7 is participating in the program.

Click here or see the QR code below to enroll in the course.

Instructors, including a team of award-winning journalists who volunteer as MediaWise Ambassadors, teach learners how to spot misinformation, leverage digital tools to verify online content, identify manipulated videos and images, practice click restraint, diversify their news diets and avoid echo chambers, according to Poynter, which put the course together.

The course is for everyone who wants to “improve their digital savviness and contribute to a healthy democracy,” according to Poynter.

Find Facts Fast is available so far only in English. Spanish speakers are encouraged to register for MediaWise en Espanol.

