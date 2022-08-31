Franklin County Board of Supervisors vote to fill late Leland Mitchell’s seat

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Franklin County Board of Supervisors has been working to fill Leland Mitchell’s Snow Creek District seat since he passed away a month ago.

“By statute of law, we have certain guidelines and steps that we have to do and our timeline for this was 45 days,” said Ronnie Thompson, chairman of the board.

On Tuesday, in a special session, the board unanimously voted for Leland’s wife, Janet, to take over his seat until the Nov. 8 election.

”People are going to argue with you. I know what Janet’s going through and I had one vote just like everybody else. Sometimes you do something just because it’s the right thing to do,” said Thompson.

Janet was one of the 11 applicants for the seat and Thompson said six of the applicants were currently on the ballet. Janet specifically said in her application that she would not seek to keep the seat and a new supervisor will be elected in November.

Leland Mitchell was the longest serving current member of the Franklin County Board of Supervisors. Representing the Snow Creek District since 2005.

