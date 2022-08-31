Former Councilman Jeffrey, Jr. files petition seeking reinstatement

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A week after Robert Jeffrey Jr. was sentenced to prison, he is asking a judge to order his reinstatement to Roanoke City Council and cancel the special election to replace him.

Jeffrey lost his seat on city council in March after he entered a plea of no contest to a charge of embezzlement.

But during his sentencing hearing last week, attorney Melvin Hill said Jeffrey made that decision under duress, and should be allowed to withdraw his plea.

“We want a trial,” Hill said in court. “That’s what we should have had in the first instance, a trial on these issues to determine if in fact Robert Jeffrey is guilty of these offenses.” Judge David Carson denied the motion to withdraw the plea before sentencing Jeffrey.

In the latest petition, first reported by The Roanoke Rambler, Hill maintains Jeffrey never waived his right to appeal.

He asks the court to declare the writ of election forfeiting the council seat of Robert Jeffrey, Jr. null and void, order members of city council to reinstate Jeffrey and prevent them from holding an election to replace him.

The city attorney has asked the court to dismiss the new petition. A hearing is scheduled for September 20.

