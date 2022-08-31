Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Former Councilman Jeffrey, Jr. files petition seeking reinstatement

By Joe Dashiell
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:22 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A week after Robert Jeffrey Jr. was sentenced to prison, he is asking a judge to order his reinstatement to Roanoke City Council and cancel the special election to replace him.

Jeffrey lost his seat on city council in March after he entered a plea of no contest to a charge of embezzlement.

But during his sentencing hearing last week, attorney Melvin Hill said Jeffrey made that decision under duress, and should be allowed to withdraw his plea.

“We want a trial,” Hill said in court. “That’s what we should have had in the first instance, a trial on these issues to determine if in fact Robert Jeffrey is guilty of these offenses.” Judge David Carson denied the motion to withdraw the plea before sentencing Jeffrey.

In the latest petition, first reported by The Roanoke Rambler, Hill maintains Jeffrey never waived his right to appeal.

He asks the court to declare the writ of election forfeiting the council seat of Robert Jeffrey, Jr. null and void, order members of city council to reinstate Jeffrey and prevent them from holding an election to replace him.

The city attorney has asked the court to dismiss the new petition. A hearing is scheduled for September 20.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Manhunt ends with suspect in hospital
Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed
WDBJ7 photo
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
House fire on Andrews Rd NW in Roanoke.
Woman dies after Roanoke house fire
Virginia poll: Governor Youngkin, you’re doing a good job, but don’t run for president

Latest News

Roanokers rally against plan to withdraw from Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative.
Youngkin administration to move forward with plan to withdraw from greenhouse gas initiative
Former Councilman Wants Seat Back After Sentencing
Former Councilman Wants Seat Back After Sentencing
FILE - Soviet President Mikhail Gorbachev comments before the Congress of People's Deputies...
Mikhail Gorbachev, who steered Soviet breakup, dead at 91
A picture of Leland Mitchell at the Franklin County Government Center on Tuesday.
Franklin County Board of Supervisors votes to fill late Mitchell’s seat