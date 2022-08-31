Lynchburg Police Citizens Police Academy invites signups

LYNCHBURG, Va. (WDBJ/Lynchburg Police Release) - The Lynchburg Police Department is hosting a Citizens Police Academy session, scheduled to begin September 15.

The nine-week program is “an opportunity for community members to learn about department operations and relative trends in law enforcement,” according to the department. The curriculum will include topics such as the LPD service philosophy, aspects of patrol, criminal investigations, traffic enforcement, special operations, equipment familiarity and laws of arrest.

Weekly classes will be held every Thursday from 6:30-8:45 p.m. in the LPD West Building at 805 Court Street. Participants are encouraged to attend all nine weeks. There is no fee to attend and space is limited, so applications will be reviewed on a first-come, first-served basis. Applicants must be at least 18 years old and each applicant will be subject to a criminal background check before.

Applications are available between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. at the LPD Information Desk at 905 Court Street or may be printed online here. Completed applications must be submitted to the LPD Information Desk by 5 p.m. Wednesday, September 13.

