Man arrested for assaulting a Roanoke City police officer

By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 7:16 AM EDT|Updated: 54 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - A man was arrested in Roanoke Friday night after he assaulted a Roanoke City police officer, according to the Roanoke Police Department.

42-year-old Terry Yerkey, of Roanoke, was charged with assault on a police officer, theft of a motor vehicle and felony hit-and-run.

Police say at around 10;45 p.m. Roanoke Police responded to Williamson Rd NW, for reports of a person acting erratically in traffic at the intersection of Williamson Rd NW and Hershberger Rd NW.

The responding officer found Yerkey standing in the road in the 5200 block of Williamson Rd NW. as the officer parked and exited their vehicle, Yerkey ran at them and began assaulting the officer. A struggle ensued between Yerkey and the officer, causing the officer to use their department-issued taser. Police say the taser had little-to-no effect on Yerkey. He then entered the driver’s seat of the police car and tried to drive away. The officer reached into the car and attempted to stop Yerkey from driving by holding onto the gear shift.

During the struggle, a person had pulled over to the side of the road in front of the officer’s car and intended to help the officer, while they were awaiting backup. While the officer was still grappling with Yerkey for control of the vehicle, Yerkey leaned down and bit the officer on the arm, causing them to lose grip of the gear shift. Yerkey then drove the car forward into the person’s car who had stopped to help the officer, police say the person wasn’t seriously injured in the incident.

Police say Yerkey continued to drive the police car until he lost control and crashed it in the 1700 block of Lee Highway in Botetourt County. Additional officers were able to find Yerkey, even though he was attempting to flee the scene on foot. A Roanoke City K-9 was deployed and successfully apprehended Yerkey. He was arrested without further incident with the assistance of Virginia State Police. Yerkey was then taken to Carilion Roanoke Memorial Hospital for an assessment of any injuries, he was then taken to the Roanoke City Jail.

The officer and the citizen were taken to the hospital, neither were seriously injured.

