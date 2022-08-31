Montgomery County Board of Supervisors call on School Board to be more transparent moving forward

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Va. (WDBJ) - The Montgomery County Board of Supervisors and Montgomery County School Board met for an almost four hour long meeting Monday to discuss topics from safety to the new superintendent search.

WDBJ7 highlighted some of the safety risks at MCPS in our coverage Monday night, but there was quite a bit of back and forth between members of each throughout the entire meeting. One specific instance was when school board chair Susan Kass began the discussion on political education issues.

“Chair Kass are you addressing the public address at our meetings where our citizens have four minutes to address the board? That’s called freedom of speech,” said Sherri Blevins, chair of the board of supervisors. The response was met with applause from the audience.

Kass responded immediately to the applause, “Excuse me, this is a meeting. It’s the same as all the other meetings and I know it’s freedom of speech and I have freedom of speech and I’m speaking right now.”

Kass said she would like certain education related topics to be run through the school board, instead of being discussed at board of supervisors meetings.

“Be it critical race theory, transgender and gender identity questions, be it collective bargaining, whatever the other realm of things that have been going on lately, that you come to us and say hey this came up in our meeting, could you present to us,” said Kass.

Blevins, in an interview with WDBJ7 Tuesday afternoon, said the public address portion of their meetings is open to any issues residents want to discuss.

“They’ll have four minutes to address the board on any issue they feel deserving of the board’s attention, that’s our time to listen to them and we welcome any citizen to address us during the public address.”

Blevins said the board of supervisors and the school board both want what’s best for Montgomery County. But moving forward, the board of supervisors is asking for more transparency from the school board in all its operations to get everyone on the same page.

“There seems to be a complete disconnect with the school board basically saying they didn’t know what was going on. I heard last night employees were basically afraid to come forward with information even though they knew that there were some safety concerns and that’s disheartening and that’s very concerning because as an elected official, that’s our responsibility.”

WDBJ7 reached out to Kass through email for an interview but did not hear back.

You can find the full audio recording from the meeting on the Montgomery County Public Schools YouTube here.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.