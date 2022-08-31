New clear bag policy for events at the Salem Civic Center

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Civic Center officials announced Wednesday that it will be implementing a new clear bag security policy.

The policy will go into effect on September 17th.

Officials say the new policy is meant to regulate the size and types of bags that are brought into the civic center for events.

“We are constantly reviewing our safety and security procedures,” says Wendy Delano, Salem’s Director of Civic Facilities. “Having a clear bag policy will provide a safer environment for our valued guests and will speed up the screening process for them as they enter the venue.”

The types of bags visitors can bring into the civic center can be found below:

• Bags that are made of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC

• Clear bags that are not larger than 12″ tall x 6″ deep x 12″ wide.

• One-gallon plastic freezer bags (a Ziploc bag or similar)

• Small clutch bags, approximately 4.5″ tall x 6.5: wide, with or without a handle or strap.

• Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items, but only after a proper inspection at an entrance that is specifically designated for this purpose.

Visitors aren’t allowed to bring in purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Officials say visitors are still allowed to bring non-professional cameras, binoculars and smartphones if they are stored in a pocket or an allowed clear bag.

