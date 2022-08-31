Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

New clear bag policy for events at the Salem Civic Center

Salem Civic Center clear bag policy, starting on September 17th.
Salem Civic Center clear bag policy, starting on September 17th.(Salem Civic Center)
By Justin Geary
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 10:23 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SALEM, Va. (WDBJ) - Salem Civic Center officials announced Wednesday that it will be implementing a new clear bag security policy.

The policy will go into effect on September 17th.

Officials say the new policy is meant to regulate the size and types of bags that are brought into the civic center for events.

“We are constantly reviewing our safety and security procedures,” says Wendy Delano, Salem’s Director of Civic Facilities. “Having a clear bag policy will provide a safer environment for our valued guests and will speed up the screening process for them as they enter the venue.”

The types of bags visitors can bring into the civic center can be found below:

• Bags that are made of clear plastic, vinyl, or PVC

• Clear bags that are not larger than 12″ tall x 6″ deep x 12″ wide.

• One-gallon plastic freezer bags (a Ziploc bag or similar)

• Small clutch bags, approximately 4.5″ tall x 6.5: wide, with or without a handle or strap.

• Exceptions will be made for medically necessary items, but only after a proper inspection at an entrance that is specifically designated for this purpose.

Visitors aren’t allowed to bring in purses larger than a clutch bag, coolers, briefcases, backpacks, fanny packs, cinch bags, luggage of any kind, computer bags, camera bags, or any bag larger than the permissible size.

Officials say visitors are still allowed to bring non-professional cameras, binoculars and smartphones if they are stored in a pocket or an allowed clear bag.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed
Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Suspect wanted on charges including assault on officers taken into custody after manhunt
WDBJ7 photo
Shots fired at billiards hall in NE Roanoke
House fire on Andrews Rd NW in Roanoke.
Woman dies after Roanoke house fire
Virginia poll: Governor Youngkin, you’re doing a good job, but don’t run for president

Latest News

A better culture of safety is leading to fewer injuries on the field, according to experts
EARLY YEARS: New data shows youth sports are safer
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 31, 2022
Birthdays and Anniversaries for August 31, 2022
police lights
Man arrested for assaulting a Roanoke City police officer
International Overdose Awareness Day
International Overdose Awareness Day