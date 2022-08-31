Pharmacies getting ready for government’s free at-home COVID-19 tests to end

ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - Pharmacists are expecting the demand for at-home COVID tests to go up once the program ends Friday. Some households have already ordered the maximum number of 16 free kits, and pharmacies are stocking up for next week.

Even though the free tests are ending, the director of retail pharmacy at Carilion Clinic explained we’re not out of the pandemic yet.

“We may be done with this virus but the virus isn’t done with us,” Adrian Wilson said. “I think what we’re going to be seeing is an increased demand in the local pharmacies for the at-home tests.”

The Roanoke City and Alleghany Health district is up 702 new COVID-19 cases within the last week. Local pharmacies are already seeing more people going in for test kits.

“We’ve seen a little bit of an uptick of patients coming in and inquiring about the at-home tests,” Wilson said.

Pharmacists are ensuring there are enough tests once the program ends Friday.

“We are making sure that we have a clear pipeline for the tests,” Wilson said. “I do believe it is important, while we are seeing an increase in the spread of the new COVID variants, that patients and the community are utilizing every tool that’s available to them, like the at-home tests.”

During a weekly health update with reporters, the director of the health department explained there are multiple ways to get at-home tests after the program ends Friday.

“We’re working with community-based organizations who serve individuals who may not have insurance,” Dr. Cynthia Morrow said. “We know that there’s plenty of testing available and we know that a lot of insurance companies cover testing.”

Individual test kits can cost anywhere from $10 to $50. Most insurance companies will reimburse you for buying at-home kits from the pharmacy or for scheduling a PCR test.

