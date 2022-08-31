200 jobs coming with Staunton River Plastics opening by end of year

HURT, Va. (WDBJ) - The new Staunton River Plastics facility in Hurt is soon going to be up and running.

The new facility will create everyday household items such as containers, as well as 200 new jobs.

Staunton River Plastics announced in the spring of 2020 it would invest more than $34 million to build a brand new 250,000-square-foot facility in Hurt.

“We’re coming up on doing the final touch-ups, doing the final electrical work and really getting ready to get that facility into the start of operations,” said Matthew Rowe, Pittsylvania County economic development director.

The company will employ more than 200 people at this plant. They’re currently reviewing numerous applications.

“I think that they’ve been shocked and overwhelmed by the community outpouring of folks that are interested in jobs,” added Rowe. “Right now, it’s a pretty tight labor market. So, it just validates the reason why they’re continuing to grow in this area.”

The new plant will be at the Southern Virginia Multimodal Park, where hundreds of locals used to work.

“That particular property was the largest employer in Pittsylvania County when Klopman and Burlington Mills was there. So, there’s a lot of emotional ties. A lot of families literally made their living and livelihoods at that property.”

Rowe says this investment is already drawing attention from other companies.

“We already are working in our in advanced stages on a very large project that would locate in that park,” explained Rowe. “We have all of our fingers and toes crossed that we can hopefully be able to make some moves on that before the end of the year.”

Leaders say Staunton River Plastics will be open by the end of this year.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.