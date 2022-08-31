Sunny and dry for the next few days

Clearing skies and lower humidity

Dry through Friday

Labor Day Weekend appears fairly dry

WEDNESDAY - THURSDAY - FRIDAY

The drier air is already moving in and it only gets better as the front pushes toward the coast. High pressure builds in today leading to lower humidity, lots of sunshine and limited storm chances through the end of the week.

If you have any outdoor plans that require rain-free days, the next few will be ideal to get them in.

Temperatures will reach the low/mid 80s during the afternoon then cool to the upper 50s to low 60s at night.

TRACKING THE TROPICS

The National Hurricane Center is watching 4 tropical waves moving across the Atlantic. Gradual strengthening is possible with these systems. It’ll be a close call to see if we have a named storm for the month of August! The peak time for development is September 10th.

If August does draw to a close Wednesday without a single named storm forming, it will be the first storm-free August since 1997.

NHC 5 day outlook (WDBJ Weather)

