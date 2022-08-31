Hometown Local
VT students heading to KY to assist in relief efforts

Virginia Tech Pylons(WDBJ)
By Andrew Webb
Published: Aug. 31, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - A group of Virginia Tech students will be lending a helping hand in the Kentucky flood relief efforts.

Students will be cleaning out mud from homes, preparing meals and organizing supplies for victims in Letcher County, KY.

The initiative is called “Holler to Holler.”

Around 30 students will leave September 3, to help with relief efforts before returning to Blacksburg September 5.

“For the volunteers involved in this effort, really, the main focus is serving back and helping the community, because one of the beautiful things about being a part of a community is that when there are those that are suffering, and those in times of need, it’s up to us that go support and uplift them,” Virginia Tech senior Gabriel Mendelson said.

The group also is also raising money for relief efforts in Kentucky. If you’d like to donate click here.

Liberty University students travel to eastern Kentucky for disaster relief efforts

The team will stay until Sunday.
Liberty University students travel to eastern Kentucky for disaster relief efforts