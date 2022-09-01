7@four previews Smith Mountain Lake Live Music Festival

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Smith Mountain Lake Live Music Festival is Saturday, September 3.

The festival takes place on four stages: The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, Portside, Hot Shots and Buddy’s BBQ.

Tickets are $25 for adults; children under 12 get in free.

Click here for more information about the event.

Watch the video to see organizer Sandra Aranegui stop by 7@four to chat about the event.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.