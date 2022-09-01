Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

7@four previews Smith Mountain Lake Live Music Festival

By WDBJ7 Staff
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SMITH MOUNTAIN LAKE, Va. (WDBJ) - The Smith Mountain Lake Live Music Festival is Saturday, September 3.

The festival takes place on four stages: The Coves at Smith Mountain Lake, Portside, Hot Shots and Buddy’s BBQ.

Tickets are $25 for adults; children under 12 get in free.

Click here for more information about the event.

Watch the video to see organizer Sandra Aranegui stop by 7@four to chat about the event.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Manhunt ends with suspect in hospital
Shelter in place in effect at Blacksburg High School because of report of weapon in building......
No weapon found after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School
Terry Yerkey mugshot
Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer
Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school

Latest News

New PittCo Mailbag
New PittCo Mailbag lets residents ask questions about local government
Quincy Randolph vs. Bobby Flay
Roanoke chef talks about TV competition with Bobby Flay
Quincy Randolph vs. Bobby Flay
Quincy Randolph vs. Bobby Flay
Bassett Community Center
Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center
Hometown Eats: Carla Sue's Smokehouse BBQ
Hometown Eats: Carla Sue's Smokehouse BBQ