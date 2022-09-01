Beautiful weather continues for the rest of the week
Some showers build in Labor Day weekend
- Lots of sun & lower humidity
- Dry through Friday
- Labor Day Weekend brings back the chance for *some* rain
REST OF THE WORK WEEK
High pressure stays parked for the next few days allowing us to stay dry and keep humidity on the lower end. If you have any outdoor plans that require rain-free days, the next few will be ideal to get them in! High temperatures will remain near seasonable in the 80s with low temperatures hovering in and around the 60s for most. Lots of sun is expected Thursday, but on Friday we will see some increasing clouds throughout the day.
LABOR DAY WEEKEND
Right now we think it’s a safe bet to have activities planned outdoors, but keep eyes to the sky as a few showers are possible to arrive. A frontal system approaches our region by Sunday which can help bring a few showers. Looks like this front will stall nearby on Monday which can still provide some spotty rain showers. Right now temperatures throughout the weekend will be in the 80s for most!
TRACKING THE TROPICS
The National Hurricane Center is watching 3 tropical waves moving across the Atlantic. Gradual strengthening is possible with these systems. It’ll be a close call to see if we have a named storm for the month of August! If August does draw to a close Wednesday without a single named storm forming, it will be the first storm-free August since 1997.
The peak time for development is September 10th.
Track the latest in our Hurricane Center or on our new WDBJ7 Weather Stream.
