Bill Roth ready for ‘reunion tour’ in Virginia Tech radio booth

BLACKSBURG, Va. (WDBJ) - The Hokies will kick-off a new era of Virginia Tech Football at Old Dominion University on Sept. 3, with the return of a familiar voice in the radio booth.

“We are going to play the hits,” Voice of the Virginia Tech Football Team Bill Roth said. “Everything you heard during the great era of Tech football is coming back. We start it again Friday night. It is our reunion tour.”

The legendary voice of the Hokies spent 27 years in the broadcast booth before leaving the program in 2015.

He made his way back to Blacksburg in 2016 to jump start the Sports Media and Analytics program at Virginia Tech.

Now, he finds himself back in a familiar position.

“[Lane Stadium] is like a cathedral to me,” he said. “This is hallowed grass, some of the greatest moments in people’s lives were here in the stadium by some incredible athletes on this field and I’m looking forward to seeing more of those starting this week.”

Calling games for VT Football isn’t his only responsibility this fall.

He has to toggle radio, along with teaching three classes and television broadcasts with ESPN.

“Every Monday morning, I wake up and I know I have three jobs during the course of the week,” Roth said. “They’re all different, but they’re all related and at the end of the day, each individual assignment helps our students in our Sports Media and Analytics program at Tech.”

Roth is the first to admit some things have changed since he first started with the Hokies in 1980′s.

“Fans can listen to our games on a mobile app, the Hokie sports app,” Roth said. “There were no apps in 1988. There weren’t apps when Michael Vick was doing flips right here in this endzone, at the south endzone.”

At the end of the day, some things will never change.

“How we deliver, how the fans get our broadcast and enjoy our games is different, but the thrill of ‘Touchdown Tech’ is still the same,” Roth said.

