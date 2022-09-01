Hometown Local
Duncan Acura in Roanoke to go under new ownership

The other dealership locations will not be affected(WDBJ7)
By Isabella Ledonne
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 5:43 PM EDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ROANOKE, Va. (WDBJ) - After years of being local and family owned, the Duncan Acura dealership in Roanoke is going under new management later this month.

Parks Automotive Group of North Carolina will take over the dealership. The sale comes as smaller dealerships across the country are being bought out by larger corporations.

Duncan Automotive’s president explained it’s bittersweet to let go of the reigns.

”I just turned 70 years old, I’ve been a dealer for 50 years. I tell everybody I have a PHD- my papa had a dealership,” Gary Duncan said. “It’s time to scale down a little bit.”

The other Duncan dealership locations will not be sold to a different company. Only the dealership on Peters Creek will be going under new management.

