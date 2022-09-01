Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center.

The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades.

“It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years and there’s a multitude of things to do. This place was full every day, especially in the summertime with the pool. Then the high school did basketball games here in the very large gym,” said Michael Jarrett, member of the Save the Bassett Community Center committee.

The Bassett Community Center permanently closed two years ago.

“A lot of the industry left and went elsewhere,” said Jarrett. “With the industry going and people going, economics were rough, and the support for the community center wasn’t as good as it was back before then.”

The Save the Bassett Community Center committee hopes to raise enough money to reopen the center and potentially turn the pool into a water park.

“There’s a lot of folks that don’t have anywhere to go to workout, or go to the pool, or day care services which is big in this area and very much needed,” added Jarrett.

So far, they have raised $20,000 of the $750,000 they’ll need to reopen the Community Center.

“We just need the support and we’re trying to get this thing open,” explained Jarrett. “It’s just a very large recreation facility to serve the community and the community needs it.”

The Save the Bassett Community Center committee will be hosting a raffle at the Bassett Heritage Festival September 10.

