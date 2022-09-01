Hometown Local
WDBJ Investigates
Coronavirus
Blue Ridge Great Health Divide
Hometown Eats
PetTalk

Efforts being made to save Bassett Community Center

Bassett Community Center
Bassett Community Center(Makayla Shelton)
By Makayla Shelton
Published: Sep. 1, 2022 at 4:54 PM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BASSETT, Va. (WDBJ) - Bassett locals are trying to raise money through fundraisers and grants to save the Bassett Community Center.

The Bassett Community Center first opened in 1960; it was home to many events and recreational activities for decades.

“It’s been an iconic recreation facility for so many years and there’s a multitude of things to do. This place was full every day, especially in the summertime with the pool. Then the high school did basketball games here in the very large gym,” said Michael Jarrett, member of the Save the Bassett Community Center committee.

The Bassett Community Center permanently closed two years ago.

“A lot of the industry left and went elsewhere,” said Jarrett. “With the industry going and people going, economics were rough, and the support for the community center wasn’t as good as it was back before then.”

The Save the Bassett Community Center committee hopes to raise enough money to reopen the center and potentially turn the pool into a water park.

“There’s a lot of folks that don’t have anywhere to go to workout, or go to the pool, or day care services which is big in this area and very much needed,” added Jarrett.

So far, they have raised $20,000 of the $750,000 they’ll need to reopen the Community Center.

“We just need the support and we’re trying to get this thing open,” explained Jarrett. “It’s just a very large recreation facility to serve the community and the community needs it.”

The Save the Bassett Community Center committee will be hosting a raffle at the Bassett Heritage Festival September 10.

Copyright 2022 WDBJ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Shawn Tolbert, 42, of Burkeville, wanted on multiple charges including felony eluding.
Manhunt ends with suspect in hospital
Shelter in place in effect at Blacksburg High School because of report of weapon in building......
No weapon found after shelter-in-place at Blacksburg High School
Terry Yerkey mugshot
Man arrested for assaulting Roanoke City Police officer
Child left in car in Roanoke County; charges placed
Jacksonville police investigated an incident at Northside High School on Thursday.
Student killed, another injured in stabbing at N.C. high school

Latest News

New PittCo Mailbag
New PittCo Mailbag lets residents ask questions about local government
Roanoke Valley remembered those who died from overdose
Roanoke Valley community remembers loved ones who died from overdoses
Virginia Tech Students Headed to Help Kentucky
Virginia Tech Students Headed to Help Kentucky
New Danville Police Department headquarters
Danville Police Department moves all operations into new headquarters